/Independence Day 2025: How India got its national flag, and why it was finalised at the last minute?

On August 15, 2025, India marks 79 years of independence, yet few realise that the tricolour, which is the most recognisable symbol of the nation’s sovereignty and unity, as officially adopted only weeks before freedom was won. It was formally adopted on 22 July 1947 by the Constituent Assembly, just three weeks before India gained independence from British rule. The decision was taken under considerable urgency, as the soon-to-be independent nation needed a flag that was representative of its diverse communities and reflected the decades-long struggle for freedom. The resolution, moved by Jawaharlal Nehru, declared the flag to be a horizontal tricolour of deep saffron, white, and dark green, with the Ashoka Chakra in navy blue at its centre.

