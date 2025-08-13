/Independence Day 2025- How did the kite flying become a metaphor for freedom?

The Simon Commission came to Indian in 1928, and it was fiercely opposed by the Indians. Raja Mohammad Ali Mohammad Khan, a Zamindar of Mahumadabad, asked the President of Congress to protest unconventionally. They flew kites & balloons with paper posters in bold letters, 'Simon Go Back'. When the commission visited It became a Tamasha as the kites flying in the sky, along with slogans, some dropping on the ground and some on the pole