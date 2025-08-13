/Independence Day 2025- How did the kite flying become a metaphor for freedom?

India is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, like every other year, from the rooftop to the skies, people fly their kites in a blend of celebration and symbolism. How did the kite flying become a metaphor for freedom?
Kite flying is a tradition of North India, especially in areas like UP, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat. On occasion, of Independence Day, people gather at their rooftops, parks and fly their Kites with their tricolour, turning kite flying into a public and communal celebration. The activity, even though popular with one cultural group, has roots in history.
The Simon Commission came to Indian in 1928, and it was fiercely opposed by the Indians. Raja Mohammad Ali Mohammad Khan, a Zamindar of Mahumadabad, asked the President of Congress to protest unconventionally. They flew kites & balloons with paper posters in bold letters, 'Simon Go Back'. When the commission visited It became a Tamasha as the kites flying in the sky, along with slogans, some dropping on the ground and some on the pole
The memory of the protest is etched into the culture, and it became an accessible, affordable and colourful way for the people to engage in festivities. Independence Day became the event for engaging in friendly contests, an occasion for communal harmony.
A kite rising in the sky became a symbol of growth and aspiration, the country's progress and liberty.