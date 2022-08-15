Independence Day 2022: India's greatest sporting milestones which inspired billions

India is celebrating 75 years of freedom on August 15th, 2022 as the countrymen hoist the national flag while singing the national anthem across every nook and corner of the nation. India gained freedom from the British colonial rule on August 15, 1947, after the sacrifice of several freedom fighters, who gave their blood and sweat to the nation. Post-independence, the country has witnessed numerous glorious moments in the field of sports with athletes bringing laurels to the nation across different sporting disciplines. From KD Jadhav winning the country's first individual medal at the Olympics to the Indian cricket team registering a memorable triumph at the 1983 World Cup, here is a look back at some of India's greatest sporting moments since independence.