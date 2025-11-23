/IND vs SA, ODI series: 5 Indian players to watch out for ft Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

As India announced their squad for the ODI series against South Africa, lets have a look at the top five players who can be the game changer for India in the upcoming series. This list includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh and KL Rahul
Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, can be the star player to watch out for India against the Proteas in the ODI series, starting from Nov 30. His classy batting at the top of the order can be a big advantage for the team.
India’s new ODI captain, KL Rahul, could also make a huge impact with his batting, as he has the ability to score quick runs in the middle order. His batting in the mid will be very important for India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.
In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead India’s pace attack. His performance will be crucial in handling South Africa’s strong batting lineup.
Indian explosive batter Rohit Sharma will be a key in giving his team a strong start. It will be interesting to see who will open with him at the top in the upcoming ODI series against Proteas.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can play an important role with both bat and ball against South Africa in the upcoming ODI series. His experience and ability to contribute in key moments make him a valuable asset for India.