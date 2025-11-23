LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /IND vs SA, ODI series: 5 Indian players to watch out for ft Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

IND vs SA, ODI series: 5 Indian players to watch out for ft Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 19:33 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 19:33 IST

As India announced their squad for the ODI series against South Africa, lets have a look at the top five players who can be the game changer for India in the upcoming series. This list includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh and KL Rahul

Virat Kohli
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, can be the star player to watch out for India against the Proteas in the ODI series, starting from Nov 30. His classy batting at the top of the order can be a big advantage for the team.

KL Rahul
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul

India’s new ODI captain, KL Rahul, could also make a huge impact with his batting, as he has the ability to score quick runs in the middle order. His batting in the mid will be very important for India in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

Arshdeep Singh
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Arshdeep Singh

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead India’s pace attack. His performance will be crucial in handling South Africa’s strong batting lineup.

Rohit Sharma
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Indian explosive batter Rohit Sharma will be a key in giving his team a strong start. It will be interesting to see who will open with him at the top in the upcoming ODI series against Proteas.

Ravindra Jadeja
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja can play an important role with both bat and ball against South Africa in the upcoming ODI series. His experience and ability to contribute in key moments make him a valuable asset for India.

Trending Photo

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget
5

5 nail-biting ODI clashes between India and South Africa you can’t forget

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA
5

From AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli: Meet 5 batters with most ODI hundreds between IND vs SA

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility
8

Little Women to Suspicious Partner: K-dramas of Nam Ji Hyun showcasing her versatility

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League
5

Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 50 wickets in Indian Premier League

Why carbon-fibre composites dominate high-G fighter jet engineering
7

Why carbon-fibre composites dominate high-G fighter jet engineering