Ind vs Pak: Most runs for India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup matches

Aditya Sahay
Published: Jun 04, 2024, 23:32 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 23:32 IST
1. Virat Kohli
Indian superstar Virat Kohli tops the list, with 308 runs versus Pakistan in five innings, including four 50s and an average of 308, in the showpiece event. The right-hander has a high score of 82 not out versus the Men in Green, which came during a memorable run-chase in 2022 T20 WC clash in Melbourne.

2. Gautam Gambhir
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir comes second in the list, with 75 runs against the arch-rivals. The left-hander scored a magnificent 75 in the India-Pakistan 2007 T20 WC final in Johannesburg.

3. Rohit Sharma
Current Indian captain Rohit Sharma is next with 68 runs against the one-time winners at the mega event. While Hitman is third, he has struggled against the Asian giants, with an average of 17 in five innings.

4. Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh comes next with 59 runs, including a high score of 24 versus the Asian neighbours at the T20 WC. The swashbuckling left-hander was part of India's playing XI during their famous 5-run win over Pakistan in the 2007 edition's final.

5. Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa, the former right-handed batter, occupies the fifth spot. He has 58 runs versus Pakistan in two innings in the mega tournament. He has a high score of 50 which came when both sides locked horns at the ICC event for the first time in 2007.

