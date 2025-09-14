LOGIN
  /Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: You won't believe these 5 Indian stars are facing Pakistan in T20Is for first time

Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2025: You won’t believe these 5 Indian stars are facing Pakistan in T20Is for first time

Published: Sep 14, 2025, 18:27 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 18:27 IST

India will take on their arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday (Sep 14) at the Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have won their opening games and will look to maintain the winning momentum. Meanwhile, these are the five Indian players who would play their maiden T20I game against Pakistan.

Shubman Gill
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill will be playing his first-ever T20I match against Pakistan. Gill recently returned to the T20I setup and will assist skipper Suryakumar Yadav. In the opening game against the UAE, Gill stayed unbeaten on 20 off nine deliveries.

Abhishek Sharma
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma

Young opener Abhishek Sharma will be facing Pakistan for the first time in a T20I. He’s already shown his talent with the bat in the previous game and now has a golden chance to make a mark in this high-stakes encounter.

Sanju Samson
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson could finally face Pakistan in T20Is for the first time. Known for his clean hitting and calm style, Sanju will aim to make the most of this chance. Interestingly, Samson was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup winning squad but warmed the bench during the game against Pakistan.

Kuldeep Yadav
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has played many big games; this will be his first T20I match against Pakistan. The left-arm unorthodox spinner, known for his tricky bowling, will look to trouble the Pakistan batters.

Tilak Varma
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma, the young southpaw from Hyderabad, is also set to face Pakistan for the first time in T20Is. He’s likely to bat at number four and can be a game-changer for India with his attacking style and cool mindset under pressure.

