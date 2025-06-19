/IND vs ENG 2025: 5 Indian players to watch our for in Test series

As India is gearing up to take on England at Headingley, starting on June 20 (Wednesday), here is a look at the five players who can make a big impact for India in this series.
Shubman Gill will take on a new role as the captain of the Indian Test team in this series. Shubman doesn’t have much experience in England; he has played only 3 Tests there and scored 88 runs in 6 innings at an average of 14.66. He will be keen to improve these numbers in the upcoming series. As captain, he will need to lead from the front and show the quality batting he is known for.
Karun Nair, who has returned to the Indian Test team after a long break, could be one of the most exciting players to watch in this series. He once scored a triple century against England but lost his place after just few poor innings. After performing well in domestic cricket, he now has a chance to prove himself again. Recently, he scored a double century for India A against the England Lions.
The tall fast bowler was in top form during IPL 2025, where he won the Purple Cap for taking the most wickets. This series marks his return to Test cricket after a long injury break. His pace and bounce could play a big role in English conditions.
Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best fast bowlers in the world across formats, will be key for India in the upcoming Test series against England. He was India’s top wicket-taker on their last tour of England, picking up 23 wickets and helping India draw the series 2-2. Even on spin-friendly pitches in India, he grabbed 19 wickets in their recent series. Bumrah will be the main threat for England’s batters in three Tests he'll play.
KL Rahul is the most experienced player in the team. With Kohli and Rohit no longer in the Test setup, Rahul will be expected to guide the younger players and help build the innings. Fans will hope he can play some match-winning knocks in this series.