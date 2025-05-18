Ind vs Eng: 5 bowlers with most Test wickets

Published: May 18, 2025, 18:28 IST | Updated: May 18, 2025, 18:50 IST
Here's a look at 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in India vs England Test series featuring James Anderson, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Anil Kumble and Bishan Singh Bedi.
1 / 5
(Photograph:)
4. Anil Kumble (India) – 92 wickets in 19 Tests
India’s highest overall Test wicket-taker, Kumble was known for his relentless accuracy and bounce. Though he wasn’t a big spinner of the ball, his variations in pace and sharp cricketing brain brought him great success against England.
2 / 5
(Photograph:)
1. James Anderson (England) – 149 wickets in 39 Tests
James Anderson is not only the highest wicket-taker in England-India Tests but also the highest Test wicket-taker among fast bowlers globally. Known for his mastery over swing, especially in English conditions, Anderson has tormented Indian batting line-ups both home and away.
3 / 5
(Photograph:)
2. Ravichandran Ashwin (India) – 114 wickets in 24 Tests
Ashwin has been India’s go-to spinner against England in recent times. Especially effective in Indian conditions, he has the ability to outfox both right- and left-handed batters with his variations.
4 / 5
(Photograph:)
3. Bhagwat Chandrasekhar (India) – 95 wickets in 23 Tests
One of India’s greatest leg-spinners, Chandrasekhar was known for his unorthodox action and deceptive pace. He played a vital role in India’s first series win in England in 1971.
A classical left-arm spinner, Bedi was known for his graceful action and flight. He was part of India’s famed spin quartet and played a key role in many of India’s competitive performances against England in the 1970s.