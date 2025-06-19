/IND vs ENG 2025: 5 English players to watch out for in Test series

As England is gearing up to take on India at Headingley, starting on June 20 (Wednesday), here is a look at the five players who can make a big impact for England in this series.
Under Stokes captaincy, the team has won 20 matches, drawn 1, and lost 12. England has lost just one series so far which is against India in 2024, where they were beaten 1-4. Stokes will now aim to settle the score by winning against this young Indian team on their own soil.
Joe Root has been in outstanding form, especially when facing India, whether in England or in India. Since 2020, Root has been scoring runs consistently and shows no signs of slowing down. If the Indian bowlers don’t dismiss him early, Root could be the main threat for Indian bowlers and help England to post a big total.
Jamie Smith already has a Test century to his name and has proven himself in tough moments for England. He is a flexible batter who can play at any position and handles spin bowling with ease. He is expected to play key innings and challenge the Indian bowlers in tricky situations.
Harry Brook is one of the most exciting young players in Test cricket right now. He plays with confidence and aggression. In his last 10 innings, he has scored three centuries and two fifties, including brilliant knocks of 171 and 123 against New Zealand.
The English off-spinner will have a crucial role to play during the five-Test series against India. So far, Bashir has played 16 Test matches and bagged 58 wickets, at an average of 36.39, including four five-wicket hauls. He can be a game-changer bowler for England against India.