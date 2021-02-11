IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Fans flock to stadium as Chennai gears up to welcome crowd

Stung by their crushing defeat in the opening match, India and captain Virat Kohli are looking to get their revenge on England in the second Test starting Saturday as crowds return to cheer on the hosts.

England beat India in the first Test

England, led by Joe Root, outplayed India to win by 227 runs on Tuesday to lead the four-match series 1-0 and jump to the top of the inaugural World Test Championship table.

It was a shock loss for India, coming into the encounter flying high after their historic series win in Australia and with the talismanic Kohli back in the side after his paternity break.

(Photograph:Twitter)