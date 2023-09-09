In Pictures | World leaders that have arrived in India to attend G20 Summit

Source: Agencies

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 02:19 AM IST

The Indian capital Delhi is all decked up to welcome world leaders for the G20 Summit. The global event will be held on September 9-10 at the newly-inaugurated Bharat Mandapam, formerly Pragati Maidan, chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in New Delhi on Friday (September 8) to attend the G20 Summit being held on September 9 and 10. He is accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Joko Widodo

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in India on Friday. He was received by Minister of State Shantanu Thakur at the airport. A group of dancers performed a classical folk dance to welcome the Indonesian President. "The First Lady and I left the country this afternoon for New Delhi, India, to attend the G20 Summit series. In addition, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit series, I would like to hold a number of bilateral meetings with several state leaders. Please pray from all the people that this trip will be facilitated and bring benefits to Indonesia," Widodo wrote on X as he embarked on the tour.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pravind Jugnauth, PM Modi

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. “Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and I had a very good meeting. This is a special year for India-Mauritius relations as we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties between our nations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like infrastructure, FinTech, culture and more. Also reiterated India’s commitment to furthering the voice of the Global South,” PM Modi said following his meeting with the Mauritius Prime Minister.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrived in Delhi on Friday where she was received by Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Railways at the Delhi Airport, and accorded a warm welcome. "Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina. The progress in India-Bangladesh relations in the last 9 years has been very gladdening. Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more," he wrote on X.

(Photograph: Twitter )

US President Joe Biden and PM Modi

Biden arrived in New Delhi on Friday evening (September 8) to attend the G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday in the Indian capital. He headed to a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after arriving. Biden and PM Modi reaffirmed the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. The US president also lauded India's G20 Presidency for further demonstrating how the G20 as a forum is delivering important outcomes. India and the US also agreed with India to resolve their last outstanding dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

(Photograph: Twitter )

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in New Delhi on Friday. He was accompanied by his wife, the first lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan. Erdogan was received by Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit. The Canadian PM, accompanied by his son Xavier, was received by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in New Delhi on Friday. He was accompanied by his partner Jodie Haydon. The Australian PM was received by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, State Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India at Delhi Airport.

(Photograph: Twitter )

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Friday arrived at Delhi's Palam airbase to attend the G20 summit. He was received by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Egypt President El-Sisi

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Friday arrived in the national capital for the G20 summit.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday arrived in India. He was received by Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday arrived in India. He will be attending the summit on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Oman Deputy Prime Minister Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said

Oman Deputy Prime Minister Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said on Friday arrived in New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey received him at the airport.

(Photograph: ANI )

Netherlands PM Mark Rutte

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in India on Friday. He was received by Union Minister of State, Gen VK Singh (Retd.) at the airport. A group of dancers also presented a classical dance to welcome the Dutch PM.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accompanied by his wife Rosângela da Silva landed in New Delhi on Friday. He was received at the airport by the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong

Prime Minister Loong was received by L Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting of India on Friday.

(Photograph: Twitter )