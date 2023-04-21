In Pictures | When Elon Musk's Starship dream exploded as successful failure
Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, exploded during its first flight on Thursday, leaving millions of on-lookers in shock worldwide.
SpaceX blew up the uncrewed rocket four minutes after it blasted off at 13:33 (GMT) or 7:03 PM (IST) from Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas.
The Starship spacecraft that will eventually carry crew and cargo had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight, but separation failed to occur and the rocket disintegrated in a ball of fire over the Gulf of Mexico.
"The vehicle experienced multiple engines out during the flight test, lost altitude, and began to tumble," SpaceX said. "The flight termination system was commanded on both the booster and ship."
Here is how Starship became a ball of fire in thin air:
People flocked to South Padre Island of Texas, expecting Musk's Starlink will make history
Spectators watch from South Padre Island, Texas, as the SpaceX Starship launches for a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Enthusiastic children look at, as SpaceX Starship launched
Leila Arriaga, 6, and Isla Arriaga, 8, watch from South Padre Island, Texas, the SpaceX Starship lunch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.
(Photograph:AFP)
The ascent of SpaceX Starship
The SpaceX Starship begins ascending from the launchpad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
The SpaceX Starship lifts off from the launchpad
The SpaceX Starship lifts off from the launchpad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023. The rocket successfully blasted off at 13:33 GMT (7:03PM IST). The Starship capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight.
(Photograph:AFP)
Moments when SpaceX Starship was ascending to heights of glory
Moments before it exploded, SpaceX Starship was ascending to the heights of glory, leaving hundreds gathered on Texas coast in awe of science and scientific belligerence shwon by Elon Musk-owned company.
(Photograph:AFP)
The SpaceX Starship, into first minute of its flight
The SpaceX Starship is pictured during first minute of its flight. The uncrewed rocket had been the most powerful rocket ever built by the humankind.
(Photograph:AFP)
The SpaceX Starship maneuvers for a second stage separation
The SpaceX Starship maneuvers for a second stage separation after launching on a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Premature celebrations moments after SpaceX Starship launch
A spectator celebrates on South Padre Island, Texas, as the SpaceX Starship launches for a flight test from Starbase. Moments later, Starship capsule failed to separate from the first-stage rocket booster and the rocket blew up.
(Photograph:AFP)
SpaceX Starship's moment of explosion
The SpaceX Starship explodes after launch for a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.