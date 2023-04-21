In Pictures | When Elon Musk's Starship dream exploded as successful failure

Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, exploded during its first flight on Thursday, leaving millions of on-lookers in shock worldwide.

SpaceX blew up the uncrewed rocket four minutes after it blasted off at 13:33 (GMT) or 7:03 PM (IST) from Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Starship spacecraft that will eventually carry crew and cargo had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight, but separation failed to occur and the rocket disintegrated in a ball of fire over the Gulf of Mexico.

"The vehicle experienced multiple engines out during the flight test, lost altitude, and began to tumble," SpaceX said. "The flight termination system was commanded on both the booster and ship."

Here is how Starship became a ball of fire in thin air: