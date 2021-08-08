In pictures - Thank you Tokyo!: Olympics 2020 comes to an end

Tokyo doused its Olympic flame in a ceremony on Sunday that echoed the restraint of a Games that played out without spectators and were defined and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply personal turmoil.

Fireworks!

Moments after the flame was extinguished in the Olympic Stadium a volley of multi-coloured fireworks lit up the night sky about the Olympic Stadium where athletes were already heading for the exits.

They were given a surreal glimpse of everyday Tokyo life when the closing ceremony was briefly transformed into a park with grass, buskers and BMX riders. Organisers said the scene was meant so they could "experience Tokyo", a poignant nod to the fact that many spent their time at the Games cooped up in rooms or competing in venues.

(Photograph:Reuters)