Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 13:17 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 13:18 IST

It has been two years since Hamas launched its deadly Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel, sparking a war in Gaza that has since claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. As the world marks the grim anniversary, protests have erupted across major cities. Let's take a look.

Two years
(Photograph: AFP)

Gaza is not for Sale
(Photograph: AFP)

Demonstrators hold posters reading "Gaza is not for Sale" and "Gaza belongs to its people" during a protest titled "Stop the genocide in Gaza" in front of the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin on October 6, 2025.

Nobel for Trump?
(Photograph: AFP)

A man holds up a placard during a rally held by protesters and relatives of the French nationals who took part in a flotilla carrying pro-Palestinian activists and aid for Gaza — and who are still detained in Israel — near the Hotel Matignon, the French prime minister's official residence, in Paris on October 5, 2025.

An end to the war
(Photograph: AFP)

Demonstrators lift flags of Palestine and placards during a rally calling for an end to war in the Gaza Strip and protesting the normalisation of relations between Morocco and Israel, on Mohammed V avenue in Rabat on October 5, 2025.

Bring back the hostages
(Photograph: AFP)

Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest organised by the families of the Israeli hostages taken captive in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, outside the Israeli Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem on October 4, 2025.

The people want peace
(Photograph: AFP)

Demonstrators gather during an anti-government protest organised by the families of the Israeli hostages taken captive in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, outside the Israeli Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem on October 4, 2025.

Rise Up for Gaza
(Photograph: AFP)

Protesters gather outside the New York Library during the "Rise Up for Gaza" international day of action in New York City on October 4, 2025

