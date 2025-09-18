LOGIN
In pictures: Kate Middleton and Melania Trump's day out with Scouts Squirrels

Published: Sep 18, 2025, 17:38 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 18:08 IST

Photos of Kate Middleton and Melania Trump's day out with the Scouts Squirrels in Frogmore Gardens. The two women met the kids and gave them snacks and jars of honey. Kate wowed in a Ralph Lauren skirt. 

Melania Trump and Kate Middleton meet the Scouts
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Melania Trump and Kate Middleton meet the Scouts

First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, spent some time together on Thursday as they met with a group of Scouts at Windsor. This was the last thing the two did together before she left the castle to join her husband, Donald Trump, and Sir Keir Starmer at the latter's home in Chequers in Buckinghamshire.

Scouts Squirrels were earning their "Go Wild" badge in Frogmore Gardens
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Scouts Squirrels were earning their "Go Wild" badge in Frogmore Gardens

The group that had the honour of meeting the two ladies was the Scouts Squirrels. It is the youngest part of the UK Scouting organisation, and the scouts are four to five-year-olds. The little ones were earning their "Go Wild" badge in Frogmore Gardens, in front of Frogmore House.

Kate Middleton wore a Ralph Lauren skirt
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Kate Middleton wore a Ralph Lauren skirt

Kate was wearing a Ralph Lauren skirt and a scarf from Sudbury Mill in Suffolk. The princess had visited the mill last week to see the production of silk jacquard and also helped them weave.

Kate gave the kids sandwiches made with honey from Kate's beehive
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Kate gave the kids sandwiches made with honey from Kate's beehive

Kate and Melania met 20 Squirrel Scouts who were there for nature activities. The princess brought a special packed lunch for the children. It contained sandwiches made with honey from Anmer Hall, her Norfolk home.

Melania gave the kids a jar of White House honey
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Melania gave the kids a jar of White House honey

Melania also brought gifts for the young kids. The 55-year-old gave them a jar of White House honey from Lewisham in South London.

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields was also present
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields was also present

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields also joined the women. He said before the event, "Having someone with the profile of the Princess of Wales as joint president, you can imagine it's incredible for the young people to see her."

