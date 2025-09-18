/In pictures: Kate Middleton and Melania Trump's day out with Scouts Squirrels

Photos of Kate Middleton and Melania Trump's day out with the Scouts Squirrels in Frogmore Gardens. The two women met the kids and gave them snacks and jars of honey. Kate wowed in a Ralph Lauren skirt.
First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, spent some time together on Thursday as they met with a group of Scouts at Windsor. This was the last thing the two did together before she left the castle to join her husband, Donald Trump, and Sir Keir Starmer at the latter's home in Chequers in Buckinghamshire.
The group that had the honour of meeting the two ladies was the Scouts Squirrels. It is the youngest part of the UK Scouting organisation, and the scouts are four to five-year-olds. The little ones were earning their "Go Wild" badge in Frogmore Gardens, in front of Frogmore House.
Kate was wearing a Ralph Lauren skirt and a scarf from Sudbury Mill in Suffolk. The princess had visited the mill last week to see the production of silk jacquard and also helped them weave.
Kate and Melania met 20 Squirrel Scouts who were there for nature activities. The princess brought a special packed lunch for the children. It contained sandwiches made with honey from Anmer Hall, her Norfolk home.
Melania also brought gifts for the young kids. The 55-year-old gave them a jar of White House honey from Lewisham in South London.
Chief Scout Dwayne Fields also joined the women. He said before the event, "Having someone with the profile of the Princess of Wales as joint president, you can imagine it's incredible for the young people to see her."