In pictures: India's Independence Day celebrations
Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:48 AM(IST)
On the occasion of 76th Independence Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort on Monday. Celebrations were also held elsewhere in the country. Let's take a look at them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of 76th Independence Day in Delhi, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (Photo:Twitter/@BJP4India)
Narendra Modi hoists the national flag
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag on the occasion of 76th Independence Day at Red Fort in New Delhi.
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of 76th Independence Day at Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday.
Independence Day celebrations at INS Shikra
Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C (West) receives guard of honour on the occasion of 76th Independence Day at INS Shikra, Colaba, in Mumbai, Aug 15, 2022.
Mohan Bhagwat hoists the national flag
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat salutes after hoisting the national flag at the RSS headquarters on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in Nagpur on Monday, August 15, 2022.
CRPF personnel hoist the national flag
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel belonging to the CoBRA Battalion (205) pose for photos after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, at a camp in the Panchrukhiya forest area. (Photo credit: CRPF)
Cyclists mark India's Independence Day
A group of cyclists with Indian national flags, stand along the street during the celebrations to mark country's Independence Day in Mumbai on August 15, 2022.