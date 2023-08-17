In Pictures | Heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal, claim lives of 72

Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday (August 17) released a statement saying that nearly 13 bodies, among 21 people who went missing after a massive landslide hit the Summer Hill area of Shimla earlier this week, have been recovered. Speaking to ANI, NDRF Inspector Naseef Khan said, "The rescue and search operation has been underway for 4 days. The Army, SDRF and the police are engaged in the ongoing rescue operations here. Of the 21 people missing, 13 bodies have been recovered so far."

Choppers carry out over 50 sorties, rescue over 780 citizens

The Western Air Command choppers carried out over 50 sorties and rescued over 780 citizens in the flood-affected areas of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh officials said on Wednesday.

(Photograph: ANI )

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conduct aerial survey of flood-hit regions

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions of Indora and Fatehpur in the Kangra district.

(Photograph: ANI )

CM Sukhu visits rain-affected areas

CM Sukhu visited rain-affected areas of Sarkaghat assembly constituency of Mandi district, Matehdi, Baldwara, Jukain areas, interacted with the affected people. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for ones whose houses were partially damaged by the natural disaster.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Indian Air Force rescues over 220 citizens

The Indian Air Force released a statement saying, "After the successful rescue of over 220 citizens today, from Kangra district, operations by helicopters of Western Air Command have been completed for now. In the last 72 hours, over 1000 citizens have been rescued from flood-affected areas. Indian Air Force remains ready to undertake further operations as required."

(Photograph: ANI )

Heavy rains claim lives of 72

The death toll due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh climbed to 72 as rain-induced floods and landslides continued to wreak havoc in the Himalayan state

(Photograph: Twitter )

Landslides damage Shimla-Kalka railway track

A view of damaged Shimla-Kalka railway track, an UNESCO world heritage, after 50 meters of a bridge was swept away due to landslides caused by incessant rains near Summer Hill on the outskirts of Shimla on August 16, 2023. At least 52 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh since August 13, with thousands more stranded after disruptions to roads, power lines and communication networks.

(Photograph: AFP )

Villagers gather at the site of a landslide

Villagers gather at the site of a landslide after heavy rains at Jadon village in Solan district of India's Himachal Pradesh state on August 14, 2023. At least 16 people have been killed, nine of them in a temple collapse, and dozens more are feared missing after intense rains caused floods and landslides in India, officials said.

(Photograph: AFP )