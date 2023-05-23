In Pictures: Delhi Capitals' 2023 season had few positives to reflect upon

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 01:06 PM IST

Delhi Capitals had one of their worst IPL seasons in 2023 as they won only five of 14 games - getting just 10 points and finishing on ninth place, right above bottom placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. Playing without their regular skipper Rishabh Pant, DC decided to go with seasoned David Warner as their skipper but the Aussie too couldn't get the team going - even though he, as a batsman, had a wonderfully productive season.

David Warner during DC's last league match of 2023 season.

David Warner was the north-star of DC batting, scoring 516 runs in 14 matches with six fifties to his name. It is a shame that not other batsman from DC could follow the path shown by the skipper as their batting unraveled like an oriental knot. Such was the horror of DC's batting that the second most runs for them this season come from bowling all-rounder Axar Patel.

(Photograph: AFP )

Axar Patel during a league match of DC.

Axar Patel was arguably the player of the tournament for DC. The all-rounder scored 283 runs in 14 matches and took 11 wickets - both second most for his team. There were calls of even him replacing Warner as the captain of the side but he said that he would've declined the offer anyway to stop ruining the dressing room environment.

(Photograph: AFP )

Prithvi Shaw gets bowled during a match in IPL 2023.

Shaw was touted to have to the best season of his career by none other than DC head coach Ricky Pontin and the claim was seconded by DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly. Shaw failed miserably, as miserably as anyone cane, scoring a mere 106 in eight matches he played and 52 in seven of them as one of his innings was of 56 runs.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ishant Sharma celebrating a wicket during IPL 2023.

The veteran Indian fast bowler played just eight games for DC and yet took joint third highest wickets for them - 10. His strike rate of 15 is the least among all the mainstream DC bowlers but Mitchell Marsh. Once he started playing, people were shocked and questioned team management's decision to keep him out for so long.

(Photograph: AFP )

Phil Salt during a match against RCB in IPL 2023.

After DC decided to drop Shaw, they brought in Phil Salt and the move immediately paid dividends. The batter played at the top and scored 218 runs in nine matches at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 163. He also scored two fifties in the season - second most for DC after Warner.

(Photograph: AFP )