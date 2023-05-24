In Pictures: A season of too many lows for Sunrisers Hyderabad

| Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad had the most awful season of all - finishing last with eight points in 14 games - that is just four wins. They even couldn't match Delhi's record despite the Capitals losing their initial five games of the season. Nothing worked for SRH this season - batting, bowling or captaincy. And the players they let go before this season - Rashid Khan and David Warner.

Protea Heinrich Klaasen playing a reverse sweep

Heinrich Klaasen played 11 innings in 12 matches and emerged as the best batter in Sunrisers' awful season. The Protea scored 448 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 177. He also managed three fifties in the season, one of which was converted into a hundred.

(Photograph: AFP )

Harry Brook didn't live up to his billing.

England's star batsman Harry Brook, who is touted as a generation talent in his hoe country, had nothing to write home about in his maiden IPL season except one hundred he made. The batsman played only 11 matches and scored 190 runs with a high score of 100.

(Photograph: AFP )

Aiden Markram posing like SRH's season - on his knees.

Under Markram's maiden stint as the IPL skipper, he won just four matches. Although he didn't play in SRH's first game but that would have just added another loss to his resume. As a batter, Markram's scored 248 runs at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 125.88.

(Photograph: AFP )

Speedster Umran didn't play much.

Umran Malik had a dream season in 2022, taking 22 wickets in 14 games and even earned an India call-up. The pacer couldn't reprise his performance this season though as he played in just eight matches and took a mere five wickets. Why he didn't play more, well, even captain Markram didn't know much about it.

(Photograph: AFP )

Bhuvi stood tall among bowlers.

Like Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood tall among bowlers, taking 16 wickets in 14 matches including a five-wicket haul. He even captained SRH when Markram was absent but this was just not Hyderabad's season at all.

(Photograph: AFP )