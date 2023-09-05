In Picture: India's 15-member squad for 2023 ICC ODI World Cup
India announced their squad for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on September 5. The 15-man squad had no surprises as such but a couple of players missed out including leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Five specialist batsmen
India squad includes five pure batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer
(Photograph:AFP)
Two wicketkeeper-batsmen
With Rishabh Pant being unavailable for the ODI World Cup as he's in rehab following a car accident in December 2022, India had to go to their bench for selecting a wicketkeeper-batsman. The squad includes two of them - Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul.
Three all-rounders
The squad also has three all-rounder: two spinning and a medium pace one, they are Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya.
Lone specialist spinner
India decided to go with only single lone specialist spinner - Kuldeep Yadav. There has been much furore about not selecting leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace pack
India have gone with three pure pace bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj along with Shardul Thakur to add depth in both batting and bowling department.