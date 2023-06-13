In Picture: How Denver Nuggets won their maiden NBA Championship title

| Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Denver draws first blood in the NBA Finals

The Denver Nuggets, thanks to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's 27 and 26 points, respectively, won the first game 104-93. The Heat were trailing throughout the game but came back strong in the final quarter, scoring 30 against Denver's 20 but the effort wasn't enough in the end.

(Photograph: AFP )

Heat level up in Game 2 of NBA Finals

The Denver Nuggets were leading by eight points at the end of 3Q but the Heat once again had a monster 4Q as they outscored Denver 36-25 and went on to win the game 111-108 to level the series 1-1.

(Photograph: AFP )

Jokic, Murray take Denver ahead in NBA Finals Game 3

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, both scored a triple double as Denver Nuggets went one up in the best-of-seven series and led 2-1 after winning Game 3 109-94. Jokic scored 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists while Murray scored 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

(Photograph: AFP )

Nuggets inch closer to maiden title

Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic and Bruce Brown all scored in 20s as the Denver Nuggets took a 3- lead after winning the Game 4 of the NBA Finals 108-95. The highlight of the game was 3Q in which Denver outscored the Heat 31-22 and Miami could never come back from that.

(Photograph: AFP )

Nuggets close out Heat

The Denver Nuggets came back from behind after trailing in the first two quarters of the game and went on to win the game, series and their maiden NBA title. Miami were leading by seven points at the half-time before the Nuggets outscored them by six points in each of the last two quarters to win the game 94-89.

(Photograph: Twitter )