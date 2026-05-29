/In Pics | Zohran Mamdani goes viral for wearing Arsenal-themed thobe to Eid prayers, netizens react

Published: May 29, 2026, 18:17 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 18:18 IST
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is going viral for his Eid look featuring a Arsenal-themed jersey thobe. Internet users have mixed reactions to the bold choice.
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(Photograph: Photograph: X/@vsrsus)
NYC mayor’s Arsenal-themed eid
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has the internet in a chokehold yet again as images of him wearing an Arsenal-themed thobe to Eid al-Adha celebrations go viral. The mayor has previously expressed his love for the team and the game.
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(Photograph: Photograph: X/@vsrsus)
Special kurta-jersey
Mamdani ditched his usual suit for the jersey-thobe as he joined devotees to offer Eid prayers at the Bronx’s Macombs Dam Park. The thobe version of Arsenal’s away kit, two-tone blue with vibrant red accents, united the Premier League with heritage.
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(Photograph: Photograph: X/@ArsenalRadar)
Mamdani’s childhood love for Arsenal
The mayor has famously been a fan of the English soccer club since he was 10 since after his uncle gifted him a set of fridge magnets featuring legendary players from Arsenal during their “invincible” years. “I was born in Kampala, Uganda, in East Africa, and my dad’s family is from East Africa, and Arsenal was one of the first teams to have a number of African players”, Mamdani reportedly said in an interview.
He has not shied away from showing support for the Gunners and has in fact tweeted about it on multiple occasions. Some of his hilarious tweets often resurface on the internet as netizens get amused for his extreme love for the team. Now clearly, we see his love turn cheekily into worship!
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(Photograph: Photograph: X/@ArsenalN7)
Love for the game beyond the kurta
His support for football goes beyond the thobe. Just last week, Mamdani announced a lottery for New Yorkers to win World Cup tickets. The 50,000-person daily limit for entering the lottery was reached within three minutes on its opening day. He was also seen playing street soccer with school children wearing an, you guessed it, Arsenal jersey.
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(Photograph: Photograph: X/@NYCMayor)
Netizens react hilariously
Social media users were quite fascinated with the Arsenal kurta, giving hilarious reactions to the pictures. “He looks fire in it”, said one user while another joked if they could get an “eagles themed lehenga for my cousin’s wedding”. A user admitted that they thought it was AI at first.
Friendly clashes between football fandoms were sparked with one user saying “The only reason I hate him” referring to Mamdani’s Arsenal inclination.