/In Pics | Zelensky accuses Russia of prolonging war as Kyiv reels from massive attack

Meanwhile, Russia on Friday (Dec 26) accused Ukrainian President and his European allies of seeking to “torpedo” a US-brokered plan ahead of talks between Trump and Zelensky. “Our ability to make the final push and reach an agreement will depend on our own work and the political will of the other party,” Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday. “Especially in a context where Kyiv and its sponsors – notably within the European Union, who are not in favour of an agreement – have stepped up efforts to torpedo it.”