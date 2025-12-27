/In Pics | Zelensky accuses Russia of prolonging war as Kyiv reels from massive attack

Zelensky accused Russia of prolonging the war after a massive drone and missile barrage on Kyiv killed one person, injured dozens, and cut power and heating to hundreds of thousands amid freezing temperatures, triggering nationwide air alerts.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Dec 27) said that Russia does “not want to end the war” following a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv. This comes after several explosions were reported in the Ukrainian capital that killed one person, injured two dozen, and cut off heating and electricity for hundreds of thousands of people amid freezing winter temperatures.
The Russians “do not want to end the war and seek to use every opportunity to cause Ukraine even greater suffering and increase their pressure on others around the world,” Zelensky said after the Russian barrage pummelled the capital.
According to Zelensky, Russia fired about 500 drones and 40 missiles at the Ukrainian capital and surrounding areas. “Russian representatives engage in lengthy talks, but in reality, Kinzhals and ‘shaheds’ speak for them,” he said
Ukrainian air force sounded a nationwide air alert and warned of drones and missiles moving towards Kyiv and several other regions in the country. “Explosions in the capital. Air defence forces are operating. Stay in shelters!” Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
The barrage of drones and missiles left Ukrainians without power and heating in the Kyiv region, which is currently gripped with freezing temperatures, the Ukrainian authorities said.
Zelensky’s remarks come ahead of his departure for the Florida talks with US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 28). During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss new proposals aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russia on Friday (Dec 26) accused Ukrainian President and his European allies of seeking to “torpedo” a US-brokered plan ahead of talks between Trump and Zelensky. “Our ability to make the final push and reach an agreement will depend on our own work and the political will of the other party,” Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday. “Especially in a context where Kyiv and its sponsors – notably within the European Union, who are not in favour of an agreement – have stepped up efforts to torpedo it.”