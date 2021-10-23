In pics: Youths take to streets in Fridays for Future climate protests
The global strike takes place a week before the UN COP26 summit, which aims to secure more ambitious climate action from world leaders to drastically cut the greenhouse gas emissions heating the planet
A protestor displays a poster as she takes part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future at the Kramgasse street in Bern, Switzerland October 22, 2021.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Youth for climate
Young people around the world took to the streets on Friday to demand urgent action to avert disastrous climate change, in their largest protest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Planet over politics
Protestors display posters as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future at the Kramgasse street in Bern, Switzerland October 22, 2021
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Net zero possible'
Protestors display a banner reading "Netto zero 2030 is possible" as they take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in the old town of in Bern, Switzerland October 22, 2021
(Photograph:Reuters)
Climate warning
A demonstrator holds a sign during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22, 2021. The United Nations said last week that countries’ commitments would see global emissions increase to be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 – far off the 45% reduction by 2030 needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.