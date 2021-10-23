In pics: Youths take to streets in Fridays for Future climate protests

Climate warning

A demonstrator holds a sign during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22, 2021. The United Nations said last week that countries’ commitments would see global emissions increase to be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 – far off the 45% reduction by 2030 needed to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(Photograph:Reuters)