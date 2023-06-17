In Pics | Worst cyclones to have ever hit India

| Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Tropical cyclones are frequent in India, with about two to three making landfall every year. Most of those storms originate in the Bay of Bengal and hit the eastern coast of India, however, in recent years, more cyclones have been originating near the western coast in the Arabian Sea. Over 100,000 people were evacuated as a precaution before severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, wreaked havoc in Gujarat. Let's take a look at the most severe cyclones to have hit India in recent decades.

Andhra Pradesh Cyclone 1990

One of the worst cyclones since 1997, the Andhra Cyclone in 1990 broke the record for all-time 24-hour rainfall in most cities of Andhra Pradesh, a southeastern coastal state of India. This super cyclone had the highest wind speed recorded at about 235 km/h (145 mph). (Image credit:@TropicsWeather/Twitter)

Gujarat Cyclone 1998

The catastrophic Gujarat cyclone in the year 1998 killed at least 10,000 people in India. This cyclone brought destruction to the coastal communities and salt mines with a maximum wind speed of about 195 km/h (120 mph). The large number of casualties are reported to have been due to lack of radio communications for the mine workers about the cyclone warnings. (Image credit:@GujaratHistory/Twitter)

Super Cyclone 1999

Odisha was hit by the Super Cyclone in the year 1999, also known as Paradip Cyclone which had a wind speed of about 250 km/h (155 mph). This devastating cyclone caused over 10,000 deaths and extensive damage to houses, uprooted trees, killed livestock, and destroyed crop fields. (Image credit:@ClasslessCULE/Twitter)

Cyclone Hudhud 2014

In October 2014, eastern India and Nepal were struck by an extremely severe cyclonic storm, Hudhud, that caused extensive destruction and loss of life. The storm had wind speed of 185 km/h (115 mph) at its peak and had landfall near Visakhapatnam, a city in the southern coastal state of Andhra Pradesh in India. (Image credit:@MIB_India/Twitter)

Cyclone Fani 2019

One of the strongest storms to hit Odisha, the eastern Indian state, Fani brought destruction to the state with wind speed estimated at about 200 to 230 km/h (125 to 145 mph). The cyclone resulted in heavy rainfall and windstorms which led to fatalities, devastation of homes, and flooding of towns and villages.

Cyclone Amphan 2020

The Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan hit the eastern Indian states of Bengal and Odisha, besides neighbouring Bangladesh in May 2020. The catastrophic storm was one of the strongest and most disastrous, leading to over 100 deaths and damage of 13 billion US dollars, making it the costliest in the North Indian Ocean. This deadly cyclone had a maximum recorded wing speed of 240 km/h (150 mph) at its peak.

Cyclone Tauktae 2021

Mumbai, a city in Maharastra, India's western state, was struck by an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" called Tauktae in 2021. The city experienced the highest-ever recorded winds at 114 km/h (71 mph) that uprooted trees, damaged homes, and caused power outages. (Image credit:@ompsyram/Twitter)

