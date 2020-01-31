In pics: World's most expensive wedding gown with $15 million worth diamonds
Egyptian designer Hany El Behairy presented the most expensive bridal gown of the world embroidered with hundreds of diamonds at Paris Haute Couture Week but it's still not the most expensive dress in the world.
World's most expensive bridal gown
An Egyptian designer Hany El Behairy hogged the limelight with his pricey couture dress at Paris Haute Couture Week on January 20. It is the world's most expensive wedding gown.
$15 million dress
It is a custom bejewelled wedding dress that is covered with several hundreds of diamonds and precious stones. The wedding gown is valued at $15 million.
800 hours of work
The diamonds and stones give beautiful detailing to the dress. It has a long train and lace veil studded with even more diamonds.
The dress took 800 hours of work and was ordered by the daughter of a rich Egyptian family. Wish you were born in that family too?
Egyptian designer Hany El Behairy
Hany El Behairy debuted the dress a month earlier at his Cairo fashion show on December 23, 2019, but he again presented the dress at the 34th edition of the Oriental Fashion Show, which was taken place at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris last week, as the fashion show had also featured several eastern designers.
This is the world's most expensive dress
The world's most expensive dress is 'Nightingale of Kuala Lumpur,' by a Malaysian designer Abdul Faisaly, The red-chiffon dress is worth $30 million. The gown is covered with 751 diamonds and Swarovski crystals weighing over 1,100 carats and includes a 70-carat teardrop diamond.