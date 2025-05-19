Published: May 19, 2025, 19:29 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 19:29 IST
Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. However, he's not the first US President who has been diagnosed with the disease. Before him, several US Presidents and global leaders have battled the disease. Take a look.
Joe Biden
Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer. The disease has now spread to his bones, his office announced in a statement on Sunday (May 18). The statement said Biden was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."
King Charles
In 2024, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. However, the specific type of cancer has not been publicly revealed. The diagnosis came after he was treated for a benign enlarged prostate. The monarch has been undergoing treatment.
Jimmy Carter
In 2015, former US President Jimmy Carter was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, a type of skin cancer that had spread to his liver and brain. Carter underwent surgery and treatment to fight the disease. He passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100.
Bill Clinton
During his final year as president in 2001, Clinton was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. The diagnosis was made during a routine physical examination. However, this type of cancer is easily treatable, and Clinton underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tissue.
Ronald Reagan
Reagan, the 40th president of US, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1985 while still in office. He fully recovered after undergoing surgery to remove a portion of his colon.
Hugo Chavez
In 2013, former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died of respiratory failure after his cancer metastasised to his lungs, as per sources. He was initially diagnosed with cancer in 2011 in the pelvic region, and later underwent surgery to remove a "baseball-sized" tumour.