In Pics | World gears up to ring in 2024
As the world gears up to ring in 2024, here are a few glimpses.
Kosovo
Children sit on an illuminated sleigh displayed in downtown Pristina on December 30, 2023, ahead of the New Year celebrations in Kosovo.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kosovo
Pedestrians walk through a 2024 illuminated sign displayed in downtown Pristina on December 30, 2023, ahead of the New Year celebrations in Kosovo.
(Photograph:AFP)
London gears up for New Year's Eve fireworks
London geared up for the UK's biggest New Year's Eve firework display, with workers preparing for the celebration that will ring in 2024.
Workers loaded fireworks onto the three barges they will be launched from, with nearly 12,000 fireworks set to regale Londoners.
"This year's show is close to 12 minutes long. I think it's got a good eclectic mix of music in there, something for everybody, showing off the diversity of London and just a celebration, really," Darryl Fleming of Titanium Fireworks said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
US
Times Square alliance workers prepare balloons ahead of the December 31 New Year's celebration in Times Square, New York City, on December 30, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Russia
People enjoy a chain swing ride during the Christmas and New Year market in front of the Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower on Red Square in Moscow, on December 30, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Times Square New Year's Eve Ball tested
The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball is tested in preparation for the December 31 celebration in New York City, on December 30, 2023.
(Photograph:AFP)
Vietnam
A man walks past a banner celebrating the upcoming new year in Hanoi on December 29, 2023.