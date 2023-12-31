In Pics | World gears up to ring in 2024

As the world gears up to ring in 2024, here are a few glimpses.

Children sit on an illuminated sleigh displayed in downtown Pristina on December 30, 2023, ahead of the New Year celebrations in Kosovo.

Pedestrians walk through a 2024 illuminated sign displayed in downtown Pristina on December 30, 2023, ahead of the New Year celebrations in Kosovo.

London geared up for the UK's biggest New Year's Eve firework display, with workers preparing for the celebration that will ring in 2024.

Workers loaded fireworks onto the three barges they will be launched from, with nearly 12,000 fireworks set to regale Londoners.

"This year's show is close to 12 minutes long. I think it's got a good eclectic mix of music in there, something for everybody, showing off the diversity of London and just a celebration, really," Darryl Fleming of Titanium Fireworks said.