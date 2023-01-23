In pics | Women march for abortion rights on 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

On the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, US President Joe Biden called for abortion rights Sunday, saying the fight for abortion rights "isn't over". The landmark Supreme Court ruling had guaranteed that right, before the court reversed itself last June. "Today should've been the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade," the Democratic president said on Twitter, referring to the original ruling.

Women marched for the right across the country

Events and marches on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a landmark Supreme Court decision that granted a constitutional right to abortion, were held across the country Sunday.

(Photograph: AFP )

'My body, my choice'

Some 300 women in New York demonstrated for abortion rights, chanting slogans. "My body, my choice" was among those heard, similar to when the original 1973 Roe ruling took place.

(Photograph: AFP )

Laws have been passed banning or severely restricting abortion rights

Since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe ruling, around 20 Republican-led US states have passed laws banning or severely restricting abortion rights. Notably, the decision was the result of votes of three conservative justices appointed by former president Donald Trump.

(Photograph: AFP )

Kamala Harris slams abortion-limiting laws

Vice President Kamala Harris also called on to protect abortion rights. "How dare they?" she said to a group of abortion-rights advocates in Tallahassee, Florida. She slammed recent abortion-limiting laws passed by "extremists, including in states like Florida," adding, "We will not back down."

(Photograph: Reuters )

Protesters fill Wisconsin State Capitol building

Thousands of pro-choice protesters filled the halls of the Wisconsin State Capitol building. "We will be putting politicians on notice. You come for our abortions, you come for our reproductive rights and we will vote you out!" Amadi Ozier, pro-choice advocate and head of Madison abortion & reproductive rights coalition, said.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Wisconsin now criminalises the procedure

Abortions were legal in Wisconsin until the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The state has now went back to an 1849 law that criminalises the procedure.

(Photograph: Reuters )

'March for Life' leaders and activists held opposing demonstrations

Meanwhile, in a weekend of competing demonstrations, thousands of abortion opponents rallied in Washington on Friday for the 50th annual "March for Life". March for Life leaders and activists celebrated their movement's win, pushing for stricter limits on abortion at the state and national level.

(Photograph: Reuters )