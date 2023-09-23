In Pics | Women celebrate as Indian parliament passes reservation bill

Source: Twitter

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 02:02 AM IST

Indian parliament passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' or 'Women's Reservation bill' with its upper house Rajya Sabha giving the green light in an absolute majority vote on Thursday (Sep 21). The bill cleared Rajya Sabha with 214 ayes, zero votes against and no lawmaker abstaining from voting, a day after Lok Sabha, the lower house, gave its assent.

Women MPs celebrate passage of Women’s Reservation Bill

Women MPs celebrate the passage of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (Women’s Reservation Bill) in Rajya Sabha with PM Modi outside the Parliament building.

(Photograph: Twitter )

PM Modi

PM Modi took to social media platform X and said, "Had the honor of meeting our dynamic women MPs who are absolutely thrilled at the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It is gladdening to see the torchbearers of change come together to celebrate the very legislation they have championed. With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, India stands at the cusp of a brighter, more inclusive future with our Nari Shakti being at the core of this transformation."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Women MPs exchange sweets to celebrate

Taking to social media platform X, Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated the citizens of India on what he said was a "defining moment in our nation's democratic journey." Modi also thanked the Rajya Sabha MPs for their unanimous support and said that the passage of the bill ushers in an "era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India".

(Photograph: Twitter )

Women's Reservation bill passed in parliament

Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, passed the women’s reservation bill with an overwhelming majority on Thursday (September 21), allowing the 33 per cent of state and central legislature seats to be reserved for women.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Women members of BJP

Women members of the Bharatiya Janta Party lauded PM Modi on the passage of the bill

(Photograph: Twitter )