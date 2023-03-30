IN PICS | Wildfire rages across mountain in Thailand's Khao Laem National Park

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

A wildfire that started on Tuesday was still burning strong on Thursday in the Khao Laem National Park in Thailand. Footage and pictures how the extent of damage as the government continues to press firefighters to control the blaze.

The start of wildfire

The wildfire initially started on Khao Chaplu mountain in Nakhon Nayok province of northeast Thailand on Tuesda. Since then, the blaze has spread through the Khao Laem National Park.

(Photograph: Facebook )

Steep mountainous terrain delays first response

After the wildfire started from the Khao Chaphlu Mountain, the firefighters had a tough time reaching the ground zero due to the steep slope. The delay in the first response meant that several mountains in Khao Laem, Khao Kaew and Khao Tabak also came in contact with the blaze.

(Photograph: Facebook )

Cause of fire unknown

The authorities are yet to pinpoint the reason of the fire. However, local reports have claimed that the fire may have been sparked by thunder strikes and strong winds. Images of orange flames against the black sky have presented a dystopian picture.

(Photograph: Facebook )

Wild animals affected

Though the civilian population is less near the mountain region and national park, the abundant wildlife has been affected. Wild animals have been spotted trying to flee the blaze. Meanwhile, the governor warned the people to not go outdoors as smoke inhalation could prove dangerous.

(Photograph: Facebook )

Firefighter helicopters pressed into service

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DPM) has dispatched Russian-made KA-32 helicopters to the affected region to dump water. The firefighters, however, can only work till the evening as the authorities said working in the night can be dangerous.

(Photograph: Facebook )