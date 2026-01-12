/In Pics | Wildfire engulfs more than 15,000 hectares in Argentine Patagonia

Wildfires have burned over 15,000 hectares in Argentina’s Patagonia, threatening ancient forests and communities. More than 500 responders are battling blazes across Chubut and Santa Cruz, forcing 3,000 tourist evacuations as drought and climate change worsen conditions.
Raging wildfires have engulfed more than 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) in southern Argentina this week. The inferno is threatening some of the world’s oldest forests, communities and tourists in the remote region of Patagonia.
The largest blaze, burning since last week, has scorched about 11,980 hectares, the Chubut provincial fire service said in a statement. While another fire of unspecified size is burning nearby in the Los Alerces National Park.
The firefighters are also fighting to contain two other fires in Chubut and neighbouring Santa Cruz provinces that have charred about 3,800 hectares, the country’s emergency management agency said.
Rain in some parts of the Patagonia region on Sunday (Jan 11) afternoon brought some relief to the residents. While the situation in the Chubut area was “calmer” but remained “very critical”, said Governor Ignacio Torres. He urged people “never again to downplay the implications of climate change” and stressed that the province is experiencing “the worst drought since 1965.”
More than 500 firefighters, rescuers, police officers, and support personnel were battling the blazes, while dozens of locals also supported the emergency response on the front lines. Authorities told local media that a volunteer firefighter working near Epuyen was in intensive care due to severe burns.
About 3,000 tourists have been evacuated from the region, which observes a peak in tourism during the summer, in recent days. Torres said that at least 10 homes were engulfed by the fire. The region lost 32,000 hectares to wildfires in early 2025.