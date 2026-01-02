/In Pics | Why did Mamdani use 3 Qurans to take oath? All about religious texts

Zohran Mamdani took his mayoral oath using three Qurans—two family heirlooms and a historic manuscript – symbolising faith, heritage and New York’s diversity. The US Constitution does not require any religious text.
Zohran Kwame Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor on Thursday (Jan 1). The 34-year-old Democrat chose three Qurans to mark his oath ceremony. Two of the Qurans were Mamdani’s family heirlooms, while the third was a centuries-old Manuscript.
During a private midnight ceremony at an abandoned subway station beneath City Hall, which reflected Mamdani’s commitment to working people, he used two Qurans – one belonging to his grandfather, and a pocket-sized Quran from the late 18th or early 19th century, which was part of the collection at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.
The ceremony was performed by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Mamdani was seen placing his hand on the two Qurans as he was sworn in. His wife, Rama Duwaji, stood beside him during the significant moment.
The historic manuscript from the Schomburg Center holds significant value.“It’s a small Quran, but it brings together elements of faith and identity in New York City history,” said Hiba Abid, the library’s curator for Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies, as quoted by news agency AP. Abid added that the Quran symbolises the diversity and reach of the city’s Muslims.
In another public inauguration ceremony at City Hall in New York, US Senator Bernie Sanders swore in Mamdani as his wife held a Quran. The ceremony was followed by a block party.
During the second ceremony, the first Muslim mayor of New York City used both his grandfather’s and grandmother’s Qurans. The campaign did not provide more details on those heirlooms.
Mamdani has become the first New York City mayor for using Qurans during oath taking ceremony, unlike previous mayors who took their oath on a Bible. Although the US Constitution does not require the use of any religious text.