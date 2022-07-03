In pics: Why celebrities love NFTs even amidst doubts and flops

In the age of metaverse and crypto boom, everyone is jumping on to the Non-fungible token (NFT) market, creating, selling and buying these 'digital art' for exorbitant prices.

Countless stars, athletes and artists have ventured into this unfamiliar territory to promote crypto or NFT partnerships, sometimes to the derision of critics who see these digital assets as a money-making market that doesn't benefit fans.

And there seems to be no letup in the demand for NFTs among the stars even as the crypto sector is plagued by declining sales and prices and the proliferation of scams.