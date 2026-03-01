/In Pics | What weapons did US use against Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’?

The US and Israel hit over 30 targets in Iran using cruise missiles, rocket systems, drones and advanced air defences, sparking retaliatory missile attacks on American bases and allies across the region.
The United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran a day earlier, hitting more than 30 targets in an operation that reportedly killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. The mission was dubbed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by Washington and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel, unfolding against the backdrop of soaring tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program. In response, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and several US military bases across the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.
According to a Business Insider report, citing US officials, American forces deployed a range of advanced weapons systems during the operation. Here’s a closer look at the arsenal used:
US Navy warships launched Tomahawk cruise missiles in long-range precision strikes against Iranian targets. These missiles can be launched from ships, submarines, and ground launchers and strike targets 1,000 miles away, even in heavily defended airspace.
Ground-based US forces deployed HIMARS rocket systems to strike fixed targets with speed and accuracy. It is a light, wheeled multiple rocket launcher designed for rapidly firing and relocating to avoid counter-battery fire.
American forces used armed drones and long-range standoff weapons to conduct surveillance and precision strikes. These systems allow aircraft to engage targets from outside enemy air-defence range, minimising pilot risk while maintaining persistent battlefield awareness.
The US forces also used MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to defend from incoming Iranian missiles. They are designed to intercept aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) is an advanced American anti-ballistic missile system designed to intercept and destroy short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase of flight.
US Navy warships equipped with Aegis combat systems fired Standard Missile interceptors to counter incoming threats. Operating from the sea, these missiles extend defensive coverage across the Gulf, reinforcing land-based air defense networks.
