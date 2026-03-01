/In Pics | What weapons did US use against Iran in ‘Operation Epic Fury’?

The United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iran a day earlier, hitting more than 30 targets in an operation that reportedly killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. The mission was dubbed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by Washington and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel, unfolding against the backdrop of soaring tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program. In response, Iran launched retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and several US military bases across the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

According to a Business Insider report, citing US officials, American forces deployed a range of advanced weapons systems during the operation. Here’s a closer look at the arsenal used: