'Wedding in a bubble', RCB players attend Glenn Maxwell-Vini Ramani wedding

The power couple

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the known power couple were in attendance at the celebration.

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star looked great in her pink Punjabi suit with embellishments on dupatta and palazzo, while the former captain chose to wear a navy-blue kurta with embroidery on it with white churidar for the evening.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old star took to her Instagram handle, and shared a couple of pictures of her with husband Virat Kohli, along with the picture she penned a 'bubbly' caption, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife" in the photos, reported ANI.

(Image: anushkasharma/Instagram)



(Photograph:Instagram)