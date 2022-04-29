'Wedding in a bubble', RCB players attend Glenn Maxwell-Vini Ramani wedding
Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 01:58 PM(IST)
The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) players got together to celebrate a fun evening on Wednesday with Australian all rounder Glenn Maxwell marrying his long-term girlfriend Vini Ramani in a bio-bubble at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.
Maxwell and Ramani looked stunning in their wedding attires, where the bride wore a stunning red Kanjivaram saree and Maxwell in proper Indian sherwani.
The couple matched their outfits for the evening, wearing a combination of white and golden for the celebration.
(Image: royalchallengersbangalore/ Instagram)
(Photograph:Instagram)
Team members come together
Several team members attended the celebration from the former RCB captain Virat Kohli and his wife, famous Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.
Also in attendance were current RCB captain Faf du Plessis along with his girlfriend and their two daughters.
Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul and Mike Hesson, the RCB's Director of Cricket Operations, were also there for the wedding.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The power couple
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the known power couple were in attendance at the celebration.
‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star looked great in her pink Punjabi suit with embellishments on dupatta and palazzo, while the former captain chose to wear a navy-blue kurta with embroidery on it with white churidar for the evening.
On Thursday, the 33-year-old star took to her Instagram handle, and shared a couple of pictures of her with husband Virat Kohli, along with the picture she penned a 'bubbly' caption, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife" in the photos, reported ANI.
(Image: anushkasharma/Instagram)
(Photograph:Instagram)
Current RCB captain and his family
For the wedding, current RCB captain Faf du Plessis came along with his long-term girlfriend Imari, and his daughters Zoey and Amelia...and they looked stunning.
His partner wore a bottle green saree with gold zari work, while the cricketer wore a pink kurta- white churidar, while the daughters were dressed in similar pink gowns.
(Image: fafdup/Instagram)
(Photograph:Instagram)
Kohli’s sassy moves
Virat Kohli, the RCB former captain was celebrated on social media for his sassy moves to the song ‘Oo Antava’ from the film ‘Pushpa,’ with citizens suggesting he could make a decent career in Bollywood.
While on Twitter users even stated that his dance moves are superior to what actually is required on the field, ANI reported.