'Shock-couldn’t believe it'

The strike landed just after dawn, blasting a wide crater in a quiet cottage-lined street of Novotavrycheske village, which is around 40 km (25 miles) from the front line of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"How do I describe it? Shock - I couldn't believe it until I got here," Golovachuk said in his debris-strewn yard.

"There are no military sites here. What - is my house a strategic target? Or my neighbour's? What was there to destroy here?" he asked, as another distant explosion boomed out.

(Photograph:Reuters)