In Pics | Volcano erupts in Iceland, spews lava toward fishing town

Written By: Navya Beri Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 01:32 AM IST

A volcano situated on the north of the Icelandic fishing village of Grindavik erupted early on Sunday (Jan 14), just hours after residents were evacuated in the vicinity of the area, the authorities said.

Lava eruption sets houses alight

Lava explosions and billowing smoke are seen near residential buildings in the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcanic eruption on January 14, 2024.

(Photograph: AFP )

Seismic activity intensified overnight

Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. The eruption took place at 8:00 am (0800 GMT), the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said.

(Photograph: AFP )

Iceland's fifth volcanic eruption

This is Iceland's fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik.

(Photograph: AFP )

Flowing lava reaches fishing town

Volcano spews lava and smoke as it erupts in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Volcano eruption triggers evacuation

After the seismic activity intensified overnight, the last of the town's residents were evacuated around 3:00 am, news agency AFP reported citing public broadcaster RUV.

(Photograph: Reuters )