LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In Pics: Virat Kohli’s last 5 ODI innings, featuring two tons vs South Africa

In Pics: Virat Kohli’s last 5 ODI innings, featuring two tons vs South Africa

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 22:29 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 22:29 IST

Virat Kohli narrowly missed out on his 54th ODI ton Sunday (Jan 11) after he fell for 93 against New Zealand. With him ageing like a fine wine, here is a look at last five ODI innings of Virat Kohli. 

1. 93 Runs vs New Zealand – 11 Jan 2026
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

1. 93 Runs vs New Zealand – 11 Jan 2026

Virat Kohli’s last five ODI innings have underlined his enduring class and remarkable consistency, with the standout effort being a superb 93 against New Zealand on 11 January 2026. Across these recent outings, Kohli has looked assured at the crease, combining trademark patience with fluent strokeplay to anchor India’s batting.

2. 65* Runs vs South Africa – 6 Dec 2025
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. 65* Runs vs South Africa – 6 Dec 2025

Virat Kohli’s last five ODI innings have reflected his trademark consistency and calm under pressure, highlighted by an unbeaten 65 against South Africa on 6 December 2025. In that innings, Kohli played the role of a composed anchor, guiding the chase with measured strokeplay and exceptional game awareness.

3. 102* Runs vs South Africa – 6 Dec 2025
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. 102* Runs vs South Africa – 6 Dec 2025

Virat Kohli’s last five ODI innings have showcased his trademark consistency and big-match temperament, headlined by a magnificent unbeaten 102 against South Africa on 6 December 2025. The century was a classic Kohli masterclass, marked by supreme control, precise shot selection, and relentless running between the wickets.

4. 135 Runs vs South Africa – 30 Nov 2025
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. 135 Runs vs South Africa – 30 Nov 2025

Virat Kohli’s last five ODI innings have been a testament to his sublime form and unmatched hunger for big scores, with the highlight being a majestic 135 against South Africa on 30 November 2025. That innings was vintage Kohli—built on flawless technique, immense concentration, and an impeccable sense of timing.

5. 74* Runs vs Australia – 25 Oct 2025
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. 74* Runs vs Australia – 25 Oct 2025

Virat Kohli’s last five ODI innings have highlighted his composure and finishing prowess, with a standout unbeaten 74 against Australia on 25 October 2025. In a high-pressure contest against a formidable bowling attack, Kohli displayed his trademark control and match awareness, pacing the innings with precision.

Trending Photo

'Force, pressure, or leverage’: Ways Trump could try to take control of Greenland?
7

'Force, pressure, or leverage’: Ways Trump could try to take control of Greenland?

'U.S. vs Iran': What Iran’s air defenses can and cannot stop
10

'U.S. vs Iran': What Iran’s air defenses can and cannot stop

‘U.S. vs Iran’: What would it mean for the world economy?
10

‘U.S. vs Iran’: What would it mean for the world economy?

From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma, 5 highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL
5

From Sanju Samson to Rohit Sharma, 5 highest individual score in a lost chase in IPL

What is really happening? How this 2026 Iran protest is different
10

What is really happening? How this 2026 Iran protest is different