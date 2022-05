In pics: Violent wildfire in California destroys several luxurious homes

Updated: May 13, 2022, 03:47 PM(IST)

The blaze, which erupted on Wednesday, grew rapidly to engulf the community of Laguna Niguel, near Los Angeles.

A sudden and violent wildfire that tore through a luxury enclave in California destroying multi-million dollar homes in minutes was worsened by wind and the size of the properties, officials said.

Fire destroyed nearly 20 properties

Around 1,000 homes were evacuated as the fire flared to 80 hectares (200 acres), destroying around 20 properties.

“When you take a look at the size of the homes, there’s just so much combustible material that they burn fast" said Lisa Bartlett, supervisor of Orange County, in which the district lies.

"And then the wind starts and the flames can just leap from house to house," she told the Los Angeles Times.



(Photograph:AFP)