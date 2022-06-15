US suffers from a series of climate-related catastrophes

US has been hit by dangerous heatwaves in parts of Midwest and South Chicago, with warnings in California and Arizona as well. This heatwave is being considered historic.

Not just that but extreme floods, devastating fires, powerful thunderstorms are also affecting the US, on Tuesday.

A series of slow motion disasters is gripping the country as it enters summer, with warnings of that the situation can worse in the coming months. 

Yellowstone national park has also been flooded, resulting in extreme damages to the park, as well as to people living there. 

Due to these conditions, many people have had to to leave their homes and shift to safe shelters. 

Some have lost their loved ones while some even lost their houses in the floods.

 

Extreme wildfires

Two wildfires on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona, have forced the evacuation of roughly 2,500 homes. One of the blazes is estimated to have reached 8 square miles in size.

Evacuations were ordered in California for roughly 300 homes this week because of the Sheep Fire in San Bernardino County. The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres till now.

The National Interagency Fire Center reports in 2022, 29,827 wildfires have burned 2.6 million acres across the country. Seven new large fires were reported on Monday, three in Alaska and Arizona and one in Utah.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Scorching heat in many parts of the US

The Midwest and some parts of the South are suffering from potentially dangerous and deadly heat wave.

More than 100 million people were expected to be affected by mid-week and authorities warned residents to stay hydrated, remain indoors when possible and be aware of the health risks of high temperatures.

Heat warnings were also released for Illinois and Indiana along with parts of southern Michigan and northwestern Ohio from Tuesday through Wednesday night according to the National Weather Service.

The Detroit suburb of Westland even opened many of its public buildings as cooling stations Tuesday, including its city hall, fire and police stations, a library and a community centre. Residents can get out of the heat, charge cellphones and get bottled water there..

(Photograph:AFP)

Yellowstone National Park flooding

The Yellowstone National park was also heavily flooded.

The park’s southern part was on the verge of being flooded,

Due to this the park was closed for the first time in 34 years.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Hundreds of thousands without power in the Midwest

Due to the extreme weather, severe storms in the areas of Midwest, left more than 620,000 customers without power early Tuesday, according to Power Outage US, with more than 370,000 outages in Ohio alone.

The resulting power outages have left residents in a "communication black-hole" Ballina Shire Council mayor, Sharon Cadwallader, said.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

Linkage to climate change

“This is one of the clear ways climate change is affecting us now", tweeted Marshall Shepherd, meteorologist, professor at the University of Georgia’s Department of Geography, and former president of the American Meteorological Society.

“Scientific literature is very clear on link to intensity. Don’t focus on amounts, the signal is in rates”.

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

