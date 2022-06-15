US suffers from a series of climate-related catastrophes

US has been hit by dangerous heatwaves in parts of Midwest and South Chicago, with warnings in California and Arizona as well. This heatwave is being considered historic.

Not just that but extreme floods, devastating fires, powerful thunderstorms are also affecting the US, on Tuesday.

A series of slow motion disasters is gripping the country as it enters summer, with warnings of that the situation can worse in the coming months.

Yellowstone national park has also been flooded, resulting in extreme damages to the park, as well as to people living there.

Due to these conditions, many people have had to to leave their homes and shift to safe shelters.

Some have lost their loved ones while some even lost their houses in the floods.