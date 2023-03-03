In pics | US, South Korean, Thai troops trigger Cobra Gold showdown

Thousands of soldiers of the United States joined Thai and South Korean troops on a Thailand beach on Friday for one of Asia's largest annual military exercises.

Now in its 42nd year, Cobra Gold brings thousands of forces from the United States, Thailand and other countries together for days of training.

American, Thai and South Korean soldiers launched a joint amphibious operation near a navy base in the east of the country, in which jet fighters screamed overhead and tanks rumbled over the sand.

Personnel from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan also took part in the exercises, which span air, land and sea, and feature a jungle survival course.

With around 6,000 members, the US delegation was more than four times the size of the contingent sent in 2022.

