In pics | US, South Korean, Thai troops trigger Cobra Gold showdown
Thousands of soldiers of the United States joined Thai and South Korean troops on a Thailand beach on Friday for one of Asia's largest annual military exercises.
Now in its 42nd year, Cobra Gold brings thousands of forces from the United States, Thailand and other countries together for days of training.
American, Thai and South Korean soldiers launched a joint amphibious operation near a navy base in the east of the country, in which jet fighters screamed overhead and tanks rumbled over the sand.
Personnel from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan also took part in the exercises, which span air, land and sea, and feature a jungle survival course.
With around 6,000 members, the US delegation was more than four times the size of the contingent sent in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies)
South Korean marines in Thailand
South Korean marines stand on top of amphibious assault vehicles after the amphibious landing exercise during the joint Cobra Gold exercise in the coastal Thai province of Chonburi.
(Photograph:AFP)
South Korea-Thailand joint Cobra Gold exercise
South Korean marines secure the beach during the amphibious landing exercise during the joint Cobra Gold exercise in the coastal Thai province of Chonburi
(Photograph:AFP)
Amphibious landing exercise in-play in Thailand
South Korean marines land to secure the beach during the amphibious landing exercise as part of the joint Cobra Gold exercise in the coastal Thai province of Chonburi.
(Photograph:AFP)
US marines line up on beach
US marines line up on the beach after the amphibious landing exercise during the joint Cobra Gold exercise in the coastal Thai province of Chonburi
(Photograph:AFP)
Paratroopers in Cobra Gold exercise
Paratroopers take part in the amphibious landing exercise during the joint Cobra Gold exercise in the coastal Thai province of Chonburi.
(Photograph:AFP)
South Korean, American and Thai troops at Cobra Gold exercise
South Korean, US and Thai marines line up for photos after the amphibious landing exercise during the joint Cobra Gold exercise in the coastal Thai province of Chonburi