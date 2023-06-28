In Pics | US gripped with severe weather due to heatwaves, wildfire smoke

| Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

While the south US is gripped with scorching heat with the mercury at over 38 degree Celsius (100 degree Fahrenheit) during the heatwave, Chicago's air quality is deteriorating due to the smoke drifting from the Canadian wildfires and people are advised to stay inside.

Heatwave in southern US

The southern regions of the US, including central Arizona, Texas, the Deep South and Florida's panhandle, are facing extreme heat. About 62 million people living in those areas have been warned by the National Weather Service about the persistent heat that is likely to continue till 4 July, according to Reuters.

(Photograph: Reuters )

NWS advisory

The NWS has said that the heat may be more dangerous than the usual heat events as the high temperatures are persisting throughout the day. The service has advised people to limit their heat exposure and take measures to cool down.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Health threat

Mercury hit 41.6 degree Celsius in Mobile, Alabama, 43.3 degree Celsius in Dallas and 43.9 degree Celsius in New Orleans on Tuesday. NSA has urged people to drink plenty of fluids and avoid going in the sun. As quoted by Reuters, the New Orleans mayor called it a "health threat", and cooling centres have been opened in the city.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Heat dome

The southern regions of the US are experiencing a heat dome, an event in which high pressure builds up, trapping the hot ocean air and humidity. These conditions have been causing blistering hot weather for the last few weeks.

(Photograph: Reuters )

A 14-year-old boy, stepfather die

As per a Reuters report, a 14-year-old boy lost his life due to heat while hiking at Big Bend National Park in Texas on Friday as the temperature got as high as 48.3 degree Celsius. The stepfather of the boy died in a car crash as he was going to get help, said the park authorities. (Image credit:@LeslieA69992006/Twitter)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Chicago air quality worsens

The midwestern region of the U.S. is experiencing deteriorating air quality as they are covered with smoke clouds and haze from the wildfires in Canada. As mentioned by Reuters, IQAir data shows that Chicago, the third largest US city, has the worst air quality.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Climate change

As of Tuesday, there were no major power outages reported in the southern US. However, the storms in Arkansas, Tennessee and Oklahoma resulted in about 110,000 homes and businesses going without power as the electricity lines were down. Scientists have said that these frequent severe weather conditions across the United States are due to climate change.

