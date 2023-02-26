In pics | US: California witnesses storm bringing heavy snowfall, record rainfall

California has been witnessing flooding and frigid temperatures as a powerful storm is sweeping through the United States’ west coast. According to media reports, more than 126,000 across the state were left without power, as of Saturday, while at least 30 million Americans were placed under weather alerts. However, some relief is expected as agencies have predicted that the storm would slow down by late Saturday.

California faces a multi-day storm

The image shows a car covered in snow in Mount Baldy, California on Friday as the state which usually faces summer-like temperatures is now witnessing a rare winter blizzard since Thursday.

Fog rolls over the famous Hollywood sign in LA

The famous Hollywood was also covered in fog as a slow-moving winter storm intensified over California triggering the first blizzard warning in parts of Los Angeles for the first time in 30 years.

Record rainfall in LA

The Los Angeles area on Friday, witnessed a record rainfall and strong winds. Parts of the city recorded between two to five inches of rain, while the northern region of the city saw five to eight inches of rain in the past 24 hours, as per media reports. However, the flash flood warning was no longer in place, as of Saturday morning but the flood watch continues. Image shows water rushing down the Los Angeles River channel near Griffith Park amid heavy rainfall, on Friday.

Lake Hughes northern California

The image shows the town of Lake Hughes in California which is typically home to dry hilltops, heat and blue skies the snow was a change welcomed by many.

The Golden State

The storm is expected to reach its maximum intensity, on Saturday and is set to witness upwards of five feet of snow falling in the higher elevations while thunderstorms and rain is forecasted in California also referred to as the Golden State.



In some parts of the state, snow-covered roads created hazardous conditions for some drivers. The image shows a person helping to push a vehicle stuck in the San Gabriel Mountains in the Angeles National Forest, California.

