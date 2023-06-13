In Pics | Up in smoke: South Africa destroys 20 million illicitly smuggled cigarettes

| Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is all set to destroy nearly 20 million cigarettes that were illicitly smuggled inside the country through its border with neighbouring Zimbabwe. The cigarettes are valued at more than $2.3 million and were smuggled into the country between February and May this year.

Cigarette trafficking

South Africa has been battling cigarette trafficking for some time now. In an attempt to get an upper hand on the problem and set a precedent, SARS started destroying 20 million smuggled cigarettes on Monday, June 12.

(Photograph: AFP )

Illicit trade

During an interaction with the media, a revenue official said, "Illicit trade robs the government of much-needed revenue and destroys industries, exacerbating unemployment, poverty and inequality." He further added that the cigarettes were seized over several operations.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Destruction of illicit cigarettes begin!

Speaking at the destruction of illicit cigarettes currently underway in Beitbridge, Deputy Commissioner Johnstone Makhubu said that "today is a culmination of several activities that have taken place that has been coordinated by colleagues across different operations."



(Photograph: Twitter )

Previous operations

The Deputy Commissioner added that during one such operation in February 2023 at the Beitbridge border post, a total of 1211 master boxes of illicit cigarettes with brands of Remington Gold, Chelsea and Royal Express, with an estimated value of $1.4 million, were seized. Additionally, four people were arrested, and criminal cases were opened about the smuggling of illicit cigarettes. Four trucks, one bakkie and one tractor with a trailer that were used to carry the illicit cigarettes were detained with an estimated value of over $1.6 million.

(Photograph: AFP )

Destruction procedure will take a few days

The destruction is expected to last a few days given the huge number of packets to be destroyed.

(Photograph: Twitter )

South Africa's ban on tobacco

South Africa's decision to ban tobacco during the pandemic in 2020 resulted in a booming illicit market of cigarette trade. Previously too, South Africa's elite police unit, Hawks had arrested a driver for smuggling more than 500 cartons of illicit cigarettes last month. The cigarettes were being transported in a gas tanker truck.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Illicit cigarette trade

British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA), one of the country's largest tobacco producers had earlier estimated that illicit cigarette trade accounts for up to 70 per cent of South Africa's total cigarette market.

(Photograph: AFP )