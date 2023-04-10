In Pics | On this day, ‘Unsinkable’ Titanic left Southampton dock for her maiden voyage

Written By: Heena Sharma Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

The first voyage of the Titanic started on Wednesday, April 10, 1912. As planned, the inaugural trip set off at noon. On April 14, around 11:40 pm, lookout Frederick Fleet noticed an iceberg directly in front of the Titanic and informed the bridge. The Titanic's starboard side collided with the iceberg, leaving a trail of holes below the waterline.

With estimated 2,240 people aboard, Titanic left dock on 10 April 1912

On her inaugural trip to New York via Cherbourg and Queenstown, the Royal & United States Mail Steamer (RMS) Titanic departed Southampton's White Star Dock soon after noon on 10 April 1912. Edward J. Smith served as her commander.



Titanic hits an iceberg on 14 April

After four days of smooth sailing, on April 14, Titanic began to receive occasional reports of ice bergs. Despite the fact, the 'unsinkable' Titanic continued her journey in calm waters completely unaware of the iceberg's sharp underwater spur.

An hour later, the first lifeboat was lowered in Atlantic

The first lifeboat was lowered a little more than an hour after the ship made contact with the iceberg. It started off a panic evacuation.



Luxurious liner RMS Titanic sank after 5 days in North Atlantic

During her maiden voyage, the luxurious liner RMS Titanic sideswiped an iceberg and sunk early on 15 April, 1912, off the coast of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic.



Over 1,500 people died in Titanic's sinking

Over 1,500 people died in Titanic's sinking, as per reports. Amoung them, over 700 were ship's crew members . A total of 174 individuals made it out alive.

