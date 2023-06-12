In Pics | Ukrainians flee flooding after Kakhovka dam breach

| Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

The Kakhovka dam breach in southern Ukraine has led to massive floods. Several residents on both sides of the Dnipro river have been stuck due to the floods.

Hundreds stuck

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are stuck in their homes without electricity or food supplies. Volunteers and Ukrainian soldiers have been working day-in and day-out to evacuate and provide assistance to the people stuck in the flooded region.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Several challenges ahead

Rescuers, servicemen and volunteers have been working round the clock to evacuate residents from a flooded area in Ukraine. Children, elderly and even animals have been facing several challenges due to the floods.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Without food or supplies

Several of the evacuees had to be taken to the hospital for check-ups as they were stuck in their flooded houses for a while without food or ration supplies.



(Photograph: Reuters )

Thousands evacuated

As per the statements given by the Ukrainian President Zelenskiy, rescue teams had evacuated about 4,000 residents from affected zones - including areas on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Investigation into the dam breach has started

Ukrainian president Zelenskiy on Sunday, June 11, said that an investigation by the International Criminal Court of the breach of the Kakhovka dam had started. During his video address, he further added that "representatives of the International Criminal Court have visited Kherson region in recent days."

(Photograph: Reuters )

Blame game continues

While Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up the dam from inside its associated hydroelectric power station, Russia has blamed the destruction of the dam on Ukraine. Each side has accused the other of shelling civilians as rescue efforts are being carried out.

(Photograph: Reuters )