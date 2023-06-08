In Pics | Ukraine dam collapse: Three dead, thousands displaced due to floods

The Kakhovka dam in Ukraine was breached on Tuesday, June 6. The dam separates the Russian and Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine. The breach of the dam led to severe flooding in both regions. While officials of both sides blame each other for the dam breach, civilians have been facing major difficulties. Let's look at how civilians have been struggling in the present scenario:

The breach in the dam on the Dnipro river has lead to massive flooding in the region. As per statistics shared by Ukrainian officials, around 60,000 people were at risk due to flooding.

Evacuation begins!

The evacuation process has started and at least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnipro river. Several people are stranded on rooftops or trees without drinking water. According to data shared by Russia-appointed authorities in the occupied parts of the Kherson region, nearly 15,000 homes were flooded due to the dam breach.

Humanitarian assistance

Ukrainian volunteers and the military sailed through flooded Kherson streets on Wednesday, June 7, to help those in need. They offered drinking water and assisted in the evacuation of the stranded civilians.

NGO volunteers help in evacuation, distribute aid

Sviatoslav, a volunteer for the non-governmental 'Aid Operation' organisation, and his team came to the flooded Kherson region, with an inflatable boat to provide aid and evacuate stuck residents.

Heroes in times of need!

The 'Aid Operation' organisation evacuated 30 people and between 30 to 35 animals on the first day of the floods.

People stuck without enough supplies

The Ukrainian soldiers also arrived in their motorboats to help the needy. They helped in the evacuation process and provided warm meals to the people stuck in their homes without enough supplies.

A massive disaster unfolds!

Tens of thousands of people have been deprived of drinking water and many are homeless. Crops have been ruined due to the flooding after the dam breach.

Help is on the way

The World Bank's managing director for operations, Anna Bjerde wrote on twitter, "The destruction of the Novo Kakhovka dam had many very serious consequences for essential service delivery and the broader environment." A senior official at the World Bank said on Wednesday, June 7, that the World Bank will support Ukraine by conducting a rapid assessment of damage and needs.

