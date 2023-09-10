In pics | UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty visit Akshardham Temple in Delhi

Source: ANI

Written By: Trisha Pathak Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

Rishi Sunak, the first Indian-origin prime minister of the United Kingdom, visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi with his wife, Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and award-winning author Sudha Murthy. The British PM is in India to meet the world leaders at the G20 Summit 2023.



Sunak arrived in Delhi on September 8, and Union Minister of State Ashwini Choubey received him and Murty at the airport. On Saturday, he reviewed the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The duo held a bilateral talk on the sidelines of G20 Summit 2023.

UK PM Rishi Sunak Visits Akshardham Temple

UK PM Rishi Sunak, with his wife Akshata Murty, visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi at 06:45 am IST before joining the world leader to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Sunak's trip to India for the G20 Summit 2023 is his first visit since he became prime minister in October 2022.

(Photograph: ANI )

Rishi Sunak offered prayers at the temple

During the morning visit, the British PM, a practising Hindu, offered prayers and performed rituals during the morning visit. He said, "My wife and I were delighted to visit Swaminarayan Akshardham for darshan and puja this morning."

(Photograph: ANI )

Sunak praises Akshardham Temple

In a press release, UK PM Rishi Sunak stated, "We were amazed and awed by the beauty of this temple and its universal message of peace, harmony, and becoming a better human being. This is not only a place of worship, but a landmark that also portrays India’s values, culture and contributions to the world."

(Photograph: ANI )

Rishi Sunak

The 43-year-old Rishi Sunak said, "We see today in Britain these very same values and culture through the positive contributions the British Indian community makes to our country." He also mentioned about another Akshardham Temple that will be inaugurated in Robbinsville, USA soon.

(Photograph: ANI )

UK PM Rishi Sunak calls himself a "proud Hindu"

“I'm a proud Hindu, and that's how I was raised. That's how I am. Hopefully, I can visit a mandir while I'm here for the next couple of days. We just had Raksha Bandhan, so from my sister and my cousins, I have all my rakhis, and I didn't have time to celebrate Janmashtami properly the other day," Sunak told news agency ANI.

(Photograph: ANI )

Rishi Sunak's Visit to India for G20 Summit

On Saturday, Indian PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak held a bilateral meeting. They discussed ways to boost investment and deepen trade between the two nations. Sunak also said he had "enormous respect" for PM Modi. On Sunday, he announced that the United Kingdom will contribute $2 billion to the Green Climate Fund.

(Photograph: ANI )