In Pics | Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong to spread double luck

A pair of rubber ducks made their debut at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Friday, June 9. People were completely mesmerised by the visuals of the double ducks. Let us take a look at the captivating images.

The ducks swam across Victoria Harbour to the delight of dozens of bystanders. People were mesmerised by the visuals and several of them captured the moment on their smartphones.

The inflatable yellow ducks are 18 metres (59 feet) high. The double ducks will reportedly keep sailing on Victoria Harbour for two weeks.

AllRightsReserved (ARR), Hong Kong-based creative studio, said the ducks were like the Chinese characters 'xi' for happiness and 'peng' for friends.

Laurence Lai, a 50-year-old resident of Hong Kong said, “I hope through these two ducks, we can bring some happy atmosphere to everyone, both adults and children. Hong Kong has experienced the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy was not very good in the past few years. I hope that through these two ducks, we can bring some joy to Hong Kong people and bring more positive energy to Hong Kong so that we can be happier.”

The ducks are part of an art installation dubbed "Double Ducks" by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. Hofman hopes that the ducks will bring luck to the city of Hong Kong.

One rubber duck by Hofman had come to Hong Kong about 10 years ago. However, this time two rubber ducks have made their debut in Hong Kong.

During his interaction with the media, Hofman said, “It has been 10 years since we brought it. It was a big success. When AllRightsReserved asked me to bring it again, I hesitated. But when I thought about the world and the needs we have after the pandemic, I thought, yeah, let's double it. So I brought two ducks to bring double luck.“

Hofman was inspired by a world map and rubber duck to create his giant inflatable rubber duck installation.