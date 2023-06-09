In Pics | Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong to spread double luck
A pair of rubber ducks made their debut at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour on Friday, June 9. People were completely mesmerised by the visuals of the double ducks. Let us take a look at the captivating images.
Double ducks
Double ducks at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.
(Photograph:AFP)
Mesmerising visuals
The ducks swam across Victoria Harbour to the delight of dozens of bystanders. People were mesmerised by the visuals and several of them captured the moment on their smartphones.
(Photograph:AFP)
Will stay afloat for two weeks
The inflatable yellow ducks are 18 metres (59 feet) high. The double ducks will reportedly keep sailing on Victoria Harbour for two weeks.
(Photograph:AFP)
Happiness & Friendship
AllRightsReserved (ARR), Hong Kong-based creative studio, said the ducks were like the Chinese characters 'xi' for happiness and 'peng' for friends.
(Photograph:AFP)
Spreading happiness and luck
Laurence Lai, a 50-year-old resident of Hong Kong said, “I hope through these two ducks, we can bring some happy atmosphere to everyone, both adults and children. Hong Kong has experienced the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy was not very good in the past few years. I hope that through these two ducks, we can bring some joy to Hong Kong people and bring more positive energy to Hong Kong so that we can be happier.”
(Photograph:AFP)
"Double Ducks, Double Luck"
The ducks are part of an art installation dubbed "Double Ducks" by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. Hofman hopes that the ducks will bring luck to the city of Hong Kong.
(Photograph:AFP)
Homecoming after 10 years
One rubber duck by Hofman had come to Hong Kong about 10 years ago. However, this time two rubber ducks have made their debut in Hong Kong.
During his interaction with the media, Hofman said, “It has been 10 years since we brought it. It was a big success. When AllRightsReserved asked me to bring it again, I hesitated. But when I thought about the world and the needs we have after the pandemic, I thought, yeah, let's double it. So I brought two ducks to bring double luck.“
Hofman was inspired by a world map and rubber duck to create his giant inflatable rubber duck installation.
(Photograph:AFP)
A reason to smile
The double ducks surely brought a smile to the faces of many people. People clicked photos and celebrated the homecoming of the rubber ducks.